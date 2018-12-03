Welcome to Rockville 2019 lineup: Tool, Rob Zombie, Korn, The Prodigy, Incubus among highlights

Rob Zombie / Maynard Keenan / Jonathan Davis, photos by Melinda Oswandel, Philip Cosores, Raymond Ahner

The 2019 festival lineups have been coming fast and furious in recent days. Today brings the announcement of Welcome to Rockville, the annual three-day hard rock and heavy metal extravaganza held in Jacksonville, Florida. Topping next year’s lineup are Tool, Rob Zombie, Korn, The Prodigy, Incubus, Judas Priest, Shinedown, Evanescence, and Bring Me the Horizon.

Welcome to Rockville takes place May 3rd-5th at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, and marks the first announced 2019 U.S. tour date for Tool, with anticipation that the band will release its first album since 2006 next year.



Among the other acts on the bill are Chevelle, Flogging Molly, Killswitch Engage, Tom Morello, The Cult, Skillet, In This Moment, Black Label Society, Papa Roach, The Struts, Meshuggah, High on Fire, Mark Lanegan Band, Fever 333, and many more.

The full daily lineups can be seen in the poster below.

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford stated, “Judas Priest are primed and ready to unleash new Firepower with full metal fury on the USA again as we are one of the headliners at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida! The Priest is back!”

Incubus turntablist/keyboardist Chris Kilmore added, “We’re excited to return to Jacksonville and play at Welcome To Rockville in 2019! There are some great bands on the bill and we can’t wait to see our friends in Tool, The Prodigy, as well as many others. See you there!”

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday, December 7th, at noon ET at WelcomeToRockvilleFestival.com.