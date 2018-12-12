Werner Herzog is now officially part of the Star Wars universe

Werner Herzog

Who knew The Mandalorian would be the Mos Eisley of Star Wars productions. Such is the case for Jon Favreau’s forthcoming Disney+ spinoff series, which has just expanded its seemingly never-ending roster of stars.

Today, Lucasfilm announced that director Werner Herzog, Apollo Creed himself Carl Weathers, Breaking Bad villain Giancarlo Esposito, Supernatural’s Emily Swallow, Deadpool 2’s Gina Carano, and American Gods’ Omid Abtahi will be joining the galaxy.



Rumors about Herzog’s involvement have been swirling around for weeks, but now it’s 100% confirmed, meaning the legendary German film director, screenwriter, author, actor, and opera director is now a part of the Star Wars canon. Just unreal.

As previously reported, Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow are all confirmed to direct episodes with Game of Thrones hunk Pedro Pascal at the lead alongside veteran grizzly bear Nick Nolte.

Here’s the synopsis:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe.The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The series is currently in production and will drop in 2019.

Werner Herzog be with you.