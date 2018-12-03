Wes Anderson’s next film isn’t a musical, but has a new title and confirmed cast

Wes Anderson // Isle of Dogs, photo by Heather Kaplan

For awhile, we lived in a world looking forward to a musical from Wes Anderson. Those days are over. Despite initial reports, Anderson’s curiously quick follow-up to this year’s Isle of Dogs is not going to be a musical after all.

Instead, according to IndieWire, Anderson’s next film, titled The French Dispatch, will be “a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in 20th-century Paris and centers on three storylines.”



As for the casting, Anderson regulars Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, and Tilda Swinton have all been confirmed, in addition to newcomers like Timothée Chalamet (we called it!), Benicio del Toro, and Jeffrey Wright.

(Ranking: Every Wes Anderson Movie from Worst to Best)

Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman, and Léa Seydoux are also rumored to be joining, but we’ll wait to start tailoring their twee suits and mustard cardigans until more official word surfaces. Still, it’s exciting nonetheless.

Whether or not Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh remains a part of the picture is unclear. The report doesn’t specify his involvement, and now with the musical angle being couched, who knows at this point.

Expect more news to surface as shooting resumes in Southwestern France — specifically, Angoulême. In the meantime, catch up on Anderson’s entire oeuvre by listening to our debut season of Filmography below.