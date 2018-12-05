Wes Borland shares clips of new Limp Bizkit music

Limp Bizkit

Limp Bizkit are working on a new album, and guitarist Wes Borland has shared some clips of him playing the new sounds via Instagram. Listening to the small bits of new music, it sounds like Limp Bizkit are branching out musically, although there’s no telling what the final tracks will sound like fleshed out with full instrumentation and Fred Durst‘s rap-rock vocals.

“Today was a very long and great day. We’re on track,” Borland posted along with one of the Instagram posts.



Borland is also seen holding a bass guitar in one of the photos, leading fans to speculate that he will perhaps pick up bass duties, as the band’s longtime bassist, Sam Rivers, has a new band called Sleepkillers. Only time will tell.

Limp Bizkit’s upcoming album will mark their follow-up to 2011’s Gold Cobra. Borland broke the news that the band was finally working on a new album back in November with an Instagram video showing footage of himself warming up on guitar, getting ready to record.

The new disc has had the tentative title Stampede of the Disco Elephants for years, but it is unknown whether that name will stick when the album is released.