Will Ferrell reviving Ron Burgundy for new podcast

Will Ferrell as Ron Burgundy

Don’t act like you’re not impressed: Legendary San Diego anchorman Ron Burgundy is getting his own podcast. Will Ferrell is reviving his character from the Anchorman series for a new podcast from Funny or Die, to air on iHeartRadio beginning next year.

Dubbed simply, The Ron Burgundy Podcast, the series has already been picked up for two 12-episode seasons. The first is scheduled for early first quarter of 2019, with the second expected mid-year. There’s no clear word yet on what the podcast will actually be like, but a press release offers a few hints at the tone.



“Listen, I don’t know what a podcast is, but I currently have a lot of time on my hands and a lot to talk about,” Burgundy said in the release. “I am also broke. Therefore, I am very excited to do this podcast. It is literally saving my life.”

For its part, iHeartRadio may immediately regret this decision. “To be honest, we don’t want to do this podcast and we just want to get this announcement over with as soon as possible,” Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network, said in a statement. “Ron quite literally forced us into making this podcast with him, first calling us more than one hundred times in a single day and then proceeding to actually show up at our doorstep and physically force himself into our studios.”

“By the way, if iHeartRadio says that I harassed them into making a podcast, it is a lie!! A boldface lie!!” Burgundy replied in the same statement. “Did I call them one hundred times in one day? Yes! But that’s called persistence! I have filed suit against iHeartRadio for these salacious claims. I will be representing myself legally, since I currently do not have enough money to hire an attorney.”

Burgundy did do some promo himself, launching a Twitter handle @BurgundyPodcast and engaging with CNN anchor Don Lemon. Find their back and forth below.

They said I ate 12 dogs! I only ate 4 dogs!!! I’m not Kobayashi for cripes sake! Anyway, old friend, was wondering if you could do me a favor. — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

Mr. Burgundy, I gotta be honest I don’t remember ever meeting you and frankly I’m a little shocked you have White House press credentials. I know I stand for a free press and all but just not so sure you should have those credentials. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 3, 2018

Don, I am laughing out loud! So about that favor: the media landscape is changing so fast and I DO NOT CARE FOR IT. That's why I'm starting a “podcast!” — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

Okay, so no podcast plug. Got it. By the way just so you know, our friendship is over. YOU GO STRAIGHT TO HELL. DO NOT DISRESPECT ME IN A PUBLIC FORUM. DON IS A GRADE A JERK. BURGUNDY, OUT. — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

I’m starting to think Don ate the hot dogs. Not how I wanted to do this, but I am formally announcing I am doing a podcast! — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

The Ron Burgundy debuted in 2004’s Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and returned 10 years later for Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. The films co-starred Steve Carell as Brick Tamland, Paul Rudd as Brian Fantana, David Koechner as Champ Kind, and Christina Applegate as Veronica Corningstone.

Needless to say, you stay classy, San Diego.