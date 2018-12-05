Witchrot decide not to break up, reveal drummer didn’t actually die

Witchrot

Late last month, we shared with you all what might have been the most insane band break-up notice of all time. It came from a Toronto-based doom metal outfit called Witchrot, the leader of which took to Facebook to reveal that, due to “the unfortunate reality of our guitarist fucking my girlfriend of almost 7 years,” the band would be calling it quits. Oh, and apparently their drummer had died.

Now, the band is making headlines again — for the complete opposite reasons. In a case of “good news-good news,” it turns out their drummer didn’t actually die and the band has decided to un-break up. All the attention brought on by the original note seems to have reinvigorated Witchrot’s frontman, Peter Turik. In a statement provided to Alternative Press, Turik said that the band is back together and planning to “use this attention to our full potential.”



As for their drummer, Turik said that he quit due to his commitments to bands like Crazy Bones and Gloin. “Say I died,” he told Turik. “No one will give a shit.” Ha.

Read Turik’s full statement below:

“The other Sunday I posted on Witchrot’s Facebook page that the band was taking a break. Two people I cared about stabbed me a trillion times in the heart with betrayal and that resentment scars like hell fire. It obviously left me feeling wretched. I always hate it when bands stop dead without any updates and I felt, well, might as well let the people know.

After writing, I asked Simon, our drummer who quit a couple weeks prior (due to the fact that he has become increasingly busy drumming for Crazy Bones, Gloin, and Brenda), if that was a good idea. He said ‘Yeah, but say I died, no one will give a shit’…… Clearly they did.

I am floored by the fact that this post received so much attention, considering we had only around 300 likes on Facebook when I wrote it. The amount of positive feedback people expressed, with regards to my situation along with the praise for our music, was touching to say the least. I thought maybe a couple people in Europe might care or ‘like’ the post but instead it reached nearly every news source on the planet……..Fuckin eh.

At this point I am going to continue the band full force with Lea up front on vocals. The both of us talked it over and I’m so happy that she is on board. She has that powerful voice that makes you feel small in her presence. Kind of carved out and hollow.

We are going to use this attention to our full potential. We booked studio time and also decided to recruit some friends to play Lee’s Palace Dec 28. Of course, now we have big plans to tour extensively in the near future. No sense in waiting around, we have so many talented friends that can easily learn our songs in no time. I’ve decided to switch to guitar, that way the guitar will finally sound the way it’s supposed to. Stay heavy – Peter”

Witchrot’s self-titled EP can be heard on Bandcamp, while tickets to the aforementioned Lee’s Palace show are available here.