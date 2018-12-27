Menu
50th anniversary event to take place at site of original Woodstock Festival

The Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival is described as a "pan-generational cultural event"

by
on December 27, 2018, 12:18pm
Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival
Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Several celebratory events are said to be in the works, including a festival thrown by Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang. Now comes word of a new, Live Nation-backed event to take place on the site of Woodstock’s original festival grounds.

The Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival is scheduled for August 16th-18th — 50 years to the weekend of the original Woodstock — at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York.

According to the festival’s website, the self-described “pan-generational cultural event” will feature “three days of memorable experiences” including “live performances from prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades, and TED-style talks from leading futurists and retro-tech experts.”

Further details, including the festival’s lineup, ticketing, and non-musical experiences, will be announced in the near future.

