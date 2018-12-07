XXXTentacion’s posthumous album, Skins, has arrived: Stream

XXXTentacion

Today marks the release of Skins, the first posthumous album from XXXTentacion. Subscribers of Apple Music or Spotify below.

Skins clocks in at just 17 minutes, which, when considered alongside the title, suggests that many of will appear in an unfinished form. We’ve previously heard the album’s lead single, “Bad”, as well as “One Minute”, which features Kanye West spitting some questionable bars.



XXXTentacion has remained an enduring presence in the wake of his murder earlier this year. His violent past was reexamined when audio surfaced of the rapper confessing to domestic abuse and the stabbing of eight men. He was also posthumously named the best new hip-hop artist at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, a decision that caused Vic Mensa to call him out publicly during the ceremony. In the midst of it all, he’s appeared on a number of tracks, including alongside late rapper Lil Peep on “Falling Down”; with Lil Wayne on Tha Carter V track “Don’t Cry”; and with Lil Pump on the Skrillex-produced single “Arms Around You”.

Skins Artwork:

Skins Tracklist:

01. Introduction

02. Guardian angel

03. Train food

04. ​​whoa (mind in awe)

05. BAD!

06. STARING AT THE SKY

07 One Minute (feat. Kanye West)

08. ​​difference (interlude)

09. I don’t let go

10. ​​what are you so afraid of