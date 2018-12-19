YOB and Voivod to co-headline 2019 North American tour

YOB, photo by James Rexroad / Voivod, via Century Media

A pair of bands who released two of 2018’s most critically acclaimed metal albums are teaming up for a 2019 North American tour. Oregon doom metallers YOB and veteran Canadian metal act Voivod will co-headline the spring trek, with support from Amenra.

The trek kicks off March 26th in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and runs through an April 19th gig in San Diego, although Voivod will not be on board for the final three shows. See the full itinerary below.



YOB’s Our Raw Heart album earned the No. 1 spot on Heavy Consequence’s Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018, while Voivod’s The Wake also landed in the Top 10 at No. 8.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at YOB’s official website, along with bundles that pair the tickets with merch like T-shirts and LPs.

YOB, Voivod and Amenra 2019 North American Tour Dates:

03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/27 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/28 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

03/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

03/30 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

03/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

04/02 – Portland, ME @ Geno’s

04/03 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/06 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

04/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

04/09 – Knoxville, TN @ Concourse

04/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

04/11 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

04/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse

04/13 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

04/14 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

04/16 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

04/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red +

04/19 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick +

* = No Voivod

+ = YOB only