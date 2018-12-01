Menu
YouPorn bans Starbucks from its offices

In response to Starbucks' plans to block porn sites on its free WiFi

on December 01, 2018, 11:58am
Earlier this week we brought you some very important news: Starbucks is planning to prevent its customers from accessing porn sites on its free Wi-Fi. Now, one of the preeminent adult websites, YouPorn, has responded by banning Starbucks products from its offices.

“In light of the news that Starbucks has blocked customers from searching and viewing adult content within their establishments, Starbucks products will officially be banned from the YouPorn offices,” YouPorn vice president Charlie Hughes wrote in a company-wide memo.

Starbucks’ policy will go into effect at all its US locations in the beginning of 2019. If you’re wondering who, exactly, watches pornography in a Starbucks, internet safety organization Enough Is Enough points to convicted sex offenders and teens. Enough Is Enough came after Starbucks earlier this week, saying that it didn’t follow through on a commitment it made in 2016 to block offending content. The reason for the delay, Starbucks has said, was that it was still looking for a solution. They appear to have found it, and we truly hope this isn’t something that disappoints you.

