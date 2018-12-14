Zayn unveils Icarus Falls, his long-awaited, 27-track new album: Stream

At long last, Zayn has shared Icarus Falls, his long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Mind of Mine. Subscribers to Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.
Icarus Falls spans a jaw-dropping 27 tracks, and the former One Direction member has shared a slew of them over the past year. That includes singles such as “Rainberry”, “Too Much”, “Fingers”, “Sour Diesel”, “Entertainer”, and “Let Me”. There’s also “No Candle No Light”, the singer’s recent collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Just this past week, he shared yet another new track, “There You Are”.
Speaking with VMAN last year, Zayn described the album as a more focused and concentrated effort:
“I feel like the songs are a bit more organized, where I felt like, before, that Mind of Mine was a brainstorm. That’s why I called it Mind of Mine, because it was ideas that I had that I put out. This one is more thought out. I had more time to process everything and go through it all. It’s an evolution.”
Zayn’s shared some non-musical tidbits as well, having spoken openly about his complicated relationship with the Muslim faith and confirming that, yes, Taylor Swift does indeed travel by suitcase.
Icarus Falls Artwork:
Icarus Falls Tracklist:
01. Let Me
02. Natural
03. Back to Life
04. Common
05. Imprint
06. Stand Still
07. Tonight
08. Flight of the Stars
09. If I Got You
10. Talk to Me
11. There You Are
12. I Don’t Mind
13. Icarus Interlude
14. Good Guy
15. You Wish You Knew
16. Sour Diesel
17. Satisfaction
18. Scripted
19. Entertainer
20. All That
21. Good Years
22. Fresh Air
23. Rainberry
24. Insomnia
25. No Candle No Light
26. Fingers
27. Too Much