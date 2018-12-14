Zayn unveils Icarus Falls, his long-awaited, 27-track new album: Stream

Zayn, photo via Instagram

At long last, Zayn has shared Icarus Falls, his long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Mind of Mine. Subscribers to Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

Icarus Falls spans a jaw-dropping 27 tracks, and the former One Direction member has shared a slew of them over the past year. That includes singles such as “Rainberry”, “Too Much”, “Fingers”, “Sour Diesel”, “Entertainer”, and “Let Me”. There’s also “No Candle No Light”, the singer’s recent collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Just this past week, he shared yet another new track, “There You Are”.



Speaking with VMAN last year, Zayn described the album as a more focused and concentrated effort:

“I feel like the songs are a bit more organized, where I felt like, before, that Mind of Mine was a brainstorm. That’s why I called it Mind of Mine, because it was ideas that I had that I put out. This one is more thought out. I had more time to process everything and go through it all. It’s an evolution.”

Zayn’s shared some non-musical tidbits as well, having spoken openly about his complicated relationship with the Muslim faith and confirming that, yes, Taylor Swift does indeed travel by suitcase.

Icarus Falls Artwork:

Icarus Falls Tracklist:

01. Let Me

02. Natural

03. Back to Life

04. Common

05. Imprint

06. Stand Still

07. Tonight

08. Flight of the Stars

09. If I Got You

10. Talk to Me

11. There You Are

12. I Don’t Mind

13. Icarus Interlude

14. Good Guy

15. You Wish You Knew

16. Sour Diesel

17. Satisfaction

18. Scripted

19. Entertainer

20. All That

21. Good Years

22. Fresh Air

23. Rainberry

24. Insomnia

25. No Candle No Light

26. Fingers

27. Too Much