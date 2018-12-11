Zayn unveils new song “There You Are”: Stream

Zayn, photo via Instagram

Zayn is just days away from the release of Icarus Falls, his long-awaited new solo album. The follow-up to 2016’s Mind Of Mine spans a more than generous 27 songs, including today’s offering, “There You Are”.

While the former One Direction member tapped into the paranoid side of his personality on preceding single “Rainberry”, here a “broken” and “sick” Zayn finds some much needed comfort in a partner. “Can’t see when I’m falling, losing myself / But then I hear you calling,” he sings, before being flooded with absolute relief on the anthemic chorus.



Take a listen below via the lyric video.

Icarus Falls arrives this Friday, December 14th. Other previous offerings include “Too Much”, “Entertainer”, and “No Candle No Light” featuring Nicki Minaj. He also recently confirmed that Taylor Swift sometimes travels by suitcase.