2019 Golden Globe Winners: The Complete List

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Now in its 76th year, the Golden Globes honor the best in film and television.
Check out the complete list of nominees below. Winners will be announced as the ceremony continues. In the meantime, consult our list of predictions and see how we’re doing as the night carries out.
Film
Best Motion Picture, Drama:
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKKlansman
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Willem Dafoe, Eternity’s Gate
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Crazy Rich Asians
Vice
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Christian Bale, Vice
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Charlize Theron, Tully
Best Director:
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Best Screenplay:
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Green Book
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Claire Foy, First Man
Best Original Score:
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Best Original Song:
“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)
“Revelation” (Boy Erased)
“All the Stars” (Black Panther)
“Requiem For A Private War” (A Private War)
“Girl in the Movies” (Dumplin’)
Best Animated Feature Film:
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Mirai
Best Foreign Language Film:
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
TV
Best TV Series, Drama:
Homecoming
Killing Eve
The Americans
Pose
Bodyguard
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Stephan James, Homecoming
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Dirty John
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Henry Winkler, Barry
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale