The Academy reveals 2019 Oscar nominees: See the full list

The nominees for the 2019 Academy Awards have been revealed. Now in its 91st year, the annual awards show honors cinematic achievements in the film industry. This year’s gala is set for Sunday, February 24th, 2010 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Nominees will be revealed beginning at 8:20 AM ET with categories including Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing.



Following a short break, the rest of the noms will be read at 8:30 AM ET with categories including Best Picture, Actor and Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Original Song, and Production Design.

The full list of nominees can be found below as they are announced. Stay tuned to Consequence of Sound for more coverage of the 2019 Academy Awards, including our full reaction to this year’s nominees.

Best Picture:

Best Director:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Original Screenplay:

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Best Foreign Language Film:

Best Documentary Feature Film:

Best Documentary Short:

Best Animated Feature Film:

Best Animated Short Film:

Best Live Action Short Film:

Best Original Score:

BlacKkKlansman , Terence Blanchard

Black Panther , Ludwig Goransson

If Beale Street Could Talk , Nicholas Britell

Mary Poppins Returns , Marc Shaiman

Isle of Dogs , Alexandre Desplat

Best Original Song:

Best Production Design:

Best Cinematography:

Best Costume Design:

Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter

The Favourite, Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Byrne

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Mary Zophres

Best Film Editing:

Best Sound Mixing:

Best Sound Editing:

Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Visual Effects:

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: