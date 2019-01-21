21 Savage gives intimate performance of “A Lot” on Fallon: Watch

21 Savage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Near the end of last year, 21 Savage showed his emotional depth with his sophomore album, I Am > I Was. On Monday night, he demonstrated that he can also bring that sort of intimacy to the live stage with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Atlanta MC mostly sat on a stool as he delivered the bars of “A Lot”, bathed in red and white light. Behind him, a storm flashed on the screen, but 21 Savage’s performance was calm and assured, elevated by a trio of backup singers. Take a look below.



Later this summer, 21 Savage is set to take part in the 2019 Rolling Loud Festival alongside Travis Scott, Migos, Kid Cudi, Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, YG, Lil Pump, DMX, and other hip-hop heavyweights.