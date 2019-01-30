30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2019

As the drip, drip, drip of festival lineups starts leaking, we shouldn’t forget that there’s more than one way to catch a show this year. Festivals are the perfect scene to load up buffet style on old and new music alike. It’s also a chance to see an artist you love get to strut their stuff in front of a large, new group of potential fans.

Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak has mapped out an extensive 2019 trek officially dubbed “Andy’s Beach Club World Tour” in continued support of his new album, Oxnard. His global tour officially launches February 11th with a North American leg that includes stops in San Francisco, Denver, Atlanta, Boston, New York, and Toronto. .Paak and his Free Nationals band will then head off to Europe, where they’ll play for audiences in Oslo, Copenhagen, Paris, Manchester, Berlin, and Milan. And, yes, the windows on his private jet will be tinted. –Lake Schatz

A$AP Rocky

Earlier this week, ASAP Rocky embarked on his “Injured Generation” North American tour, which comes in support of his latest album, Testing. The tour began in Minneapolis and Chicago and will turn north for a couple days in Canada before hopscotching across the United States through the rest of January and part of February. Rocky’s opening acts will include Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Comethazine. –Alex Young

The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers look to be out in full force in 2019. They’ve got a new video and single out as well as plans to drop their new album, No Geography, in the spring via EMI. Additionally, the UK electronic duo have mapped out their first tour dates in four years, including short stints in both North America (May 2019) and the UK (November 2019). The last time the pair played live was back in 2015, so don’t miss your chance to free yourself. –Lake Schatz

The Cure

The Cure are showing no signs of slowing down — even as they celebrate their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Not only has the band mapped out an extensive festival tour for 2019, but they’re also just weeks away from finishing their first new album in over a decade. Smith previously said the band would be playing up to 20 festivals next summer. Thus far, they’ve confirmed appearances at a number of prominent European events, including Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Portugal’s NOS Alive, and Spain’s Mad Cool Festival. For a band who once lamented they had to play large venues after having become so popular, they now seem to embrace nothing more than the chance to cheer up (or is it bum out) a sea of their fans. –Alex Young

Dido

The English hitmaker Dido is set to return with her first album in five years in early March. In support of the new record, the singer has already mapped out her first tour in 15 years, which includes a North American run in June. Along with material off the new record, Still on My Mind, her setlist is expected to include smash singles like No Angel cut “Here with Me” and “White Flag”, taken from 2003’s Life for Rent. 2019 has Comeback of the Year written all over it for Dido. –Lake Schatz

The Good, the Bad & the Queen

After the success of their return album, Merrie Land, and a short stint of UK tour dates to round out 2018, The Good, the Bad & the Queen will be extending their reunion through a small handful of UK dates in April. As for the rest of us, we’ll just have to hope that the group have the whites of their eyes set on America next. –Regan Bexler.

The Hives and Refused

The Hives and Refused

This spring, The Hives will embark on their first US tour in six years. Better yet, they’ll be sharing the stage with Refused. “The Scream Team Tour” takes place in May and is bookended by festival appearances at Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio and Las Vegas’ Punk Rock Bowling. In between, they’ll visit Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Lawrence, Denver, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. –Alex Young

Hootie and the Blowfish

Seminal roots rock band Hootie and the Blowfish will reunite in 2019, with plans to tour the US and release new music. The Darius Rucker-led outfit has mapped out an expansive 44-city summer tour, which kicks off May 30th in Virginia Beach and runs through mid-September. It marks the band’s first extended outing of the US in over a decade. What’s more, they’ll be joined on the road by Barenaked Ladies, who will open all of Hootie’s reunion shows. –Alex Young

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra

This past summer, Jeff Lynne’s ELO embarked on their first extensive North American tour in 35 years. Fans of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame outfit won’t have to wait nearly as long to see them again; ELO have announced a new 20-date swing for summer 2019. This time around, ELO will hit secondary markets like Anaheim, Sacramento, Vancouver, Tampa, St. Paul, and Pittsburgh. Looks like nothing but Mr. Blue Skies for folks in those towns. –Alex Young

KISS

Whether you believe them or not, the members of KISS say their upcoming tour will indeed be their last. Their “End of the Road World Tour” kicks off in North America beginning at the end of January and spans 65 dates across two continents. Following the American leg, which runs through mid-April, the band will make their way across the Atlantic for shows in the UK, Europe, and Russia.

The band have also announced a second North American tour leg that will keep the guys on the road throughout August and September. The second North American leg begins August 6th in Sunrise, Florida, and runs through a September 16th date in Oakland, California. According to a press release, the recently announced first leg of KISS’ farewell tour has reached more than half a million tickets sold. Talk about an army. –Alex Young and Anne Erickson

