Aaron Sorkin considering a sequel to The Social Network

The Social Network (Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock)

Facebook’s story isn’t over.

That’s not lost on screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, who’s considering a follow-up to his Oscar-winning screenplay for David Fincher’s 2010 masterpiece, The Social Network.



“First of all, I know a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than I do in 2018,” Sorkin tells AP Entertainment, “but I know enough to know that there should be a sequel. A lot of very interesting, dramatic stuff has happened since the movie ends with settling the lawsuit from the Winklevoss Twins and Eduardo Saverin.”

He’s not wrong. In recent years, Mark Zuckerbro has suffered a number of scandals, from the Russian hacking during the 2016 election to the recent controversial “pivot-to-video” nonsense, which has since led to the loss of hundreds of jobs.

The demand for a sequel is there, too, as Sorkin says the original film’s producer Scott Rudin has been hounding him for one. “I’ve gotten more than one email from him with an article attached saying, ‘Isn’t it time for a sequel?'” he admits.

Rudin’s not wrong either, seeing how the original film was a blockbuster smash and won three of its eight Oscar nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin, Best Original Score for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and Best Film Editing for Angus Wall and Krik Baxter.

Sorkin recently unveiled his Broadway adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird and waiting to get the green light again on The Trial of the Chicago 7, which was shut down for budgetary reasons. He’s also been teasing the possibility of a West Wing revival.

So, consider this a distant possibility.