Ace Frehley fires back at KISS’ Gene Simmons: “You’re just an a–hole and a sex addict”

Earlier, we reported on a Guitar World interview in which KISS founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley revealed they were open to the idea of welcoming their former bandmates Ace Frehley and Peter Criss onstage at some point during their “End of the Road” farewell tour, but with Simmons clarifying that Frehley and Criss are “never going to be in KISS again.”

Simmons also added, “Ace and Peter have gotten three chances. They were in and out of the band — fired — three times. For drugs, alcohol, bad behavior, being unprofessional… So the short answer… is we’d love to have Ace and Peter join us here and there. And if they don’t, it’s not going to be because of us. Would we welcome Ace or Peter to jump up onstage for a song or two? Of course. Could we depend on either Ace of Peter to do a full set night after night? Not on your f—ing life.”



Those comments rubbed Frehley the wrong way and he went online Tuesday evening to air his frustrations in an incendiary Facebook post he titled “The Gloves Are Off”, likely ending any hope he’ll be joining KISS onstage anytime soon.

The most explosive accusation is that Simmons groped and propositioned Frehley’s wife. According to the post, the incident supposedly happened earlier this month at a Vault Experience event which took place at L.A.’s Capitol Studios. Frehley put in an appearance at the all-day affair, playing an impromptu set of songs and trading stories with Simmons. As Frehley puts it, the incident allegedly went down “behind my back” and his wife was “planning on pursuing a suit” against Simmons but was dissuaded by her husband.

Frehley also rebuts Simmons’ claims that he was fired from KISS (“I quit twice…of my own free will”) and accuses his former bandmates of trying to “derail” his “solo career multiple times over the years unsuccessfully.”

There likely won’t be a quick end to this war of words either, especially once Stanley and Simmons read Frehley’s closing demands for “a complete and heartfelt apology” and a genuine offer for his old job in KISS. If not, he says, “THE SHIT WILL HIT THE FAN AND THEY’LL BE NO STOPPING IT — IT’S ON!!!”

Frehley’s full post is below. KISS’ “End of the Road” tour kicks off on Thursday night (January 31st) in Vancouver B.C. at Rogers Arena. Tickets are available here.

My Reaction to Gene’s Post Today

…Gene, your memory is really incorrect!…I was NEVER FIRED from KISS, I quit twice (not 3-times) of my own free will, because you and Paul are control freaks, untrustworthy and were too difficult to work with!

…Your slanderous remarks about my bad habits over the years has cost me millions of dollars and now that I’m over 12-years sober you’re still saying I can’t be trusted to play a whole nights show! Well that’s exactly what I’ve been doing for the last 12-years with different configurations of “The Ace Frehley Band” to you and Paul’s dismay!

…I’m also the most successful solo artist to come out of the original KISS lineup , and proud of it!…You and Paul have tried to derail my solo career multiple times over the years unsuccessfully.

…I’ve tried to be nice and friendly by inviting you and Paul to perform on my past albums for eOne Music, give each of you guys one of my prized Gibson Les Paul 59’ models, but today’s comments have made me realize you’re just an asshole and a sex addict who’s being sued by multiple Women, and you’re just trying to sweep it all under the carpet!

…The icing on the cake was when you groped my wife and propositioned her in Los Angeles at the Capitol Records building behind my back, when I was trying to help you out at one of your “Vault Experiences” which I only found out about several weeks later…she was planning on pursuing a suit against you, but I told her to call it off!!!

…Well now the gloves are off after your terrible comments today and I’m thinking that this really may be “The End of the Road Tour” for you guys!!!

….Without a complete and heartfelt apology, an offer to give me my old job back, and removing Tommy from the Throne that I created… THE SHIT WILL HIT THE FAN AND THEY’LL BE NO STOPPING IT – IT’S ON!!!