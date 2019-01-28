Alice in Chains announce 2019 North American spring tour

Alice in Chains have announced a spring North American tour, mainly of Canada, in support of their latest studio album, 2018’s Rainier Fog.

The trek will kick off April 10th in Vancouver, British Columbia, and run through an April 28th date in Quebec City, Quebec. View the full tour itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.



Alice in Chains recently dropped the news that Rainier Fog is getting a cinematic adaptation. The movie, Black Antenna, takes the songs from the album as a backdrop for a 90-minute sci-fi epic, produced and directed by filmmaker Adam Mason. The work is expected to be released this year, one episode at a time.

In other Rainier Fog news, the disc was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. The grunge veterans will find out if they take home the award when the Grammys take place Feb. 10th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Alice in Chains 2019 North American Tour Dates:

04/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/12 — Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Events Center

04/13 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre

04/15 — Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

04/17 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummins Theatre

04/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

04/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

04/21 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

04/23 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

04/24 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

04/25 — Rama, ON @ Casino Rama

04/27 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus

04/28 — Quebec City, QC @ Le Capitole