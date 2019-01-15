Alicia Keys tapped to host 2019 Grammys

Alicia Keys, photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes

A month after announcing the nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy has found its host for this year’s ceremony. 15-time Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys will anchor “music’s biggest night” at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on February 10th.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” the consummate performer said in a press release. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power, and magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It’s going ‘UP’ on February 10!”



(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2018)

There are indeed quite a few female artists up for a golden gramophone this year. Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, and H.E.R. are all nominated for Album of the Year (not to mention everyone featured on the Black Panther soundtrack), while Cardi and Carlile will battle SZA (“All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar), Lady Gaga (“Shallow” with Bradley Cooper), and Marren Morris (“The Middle” with Zedd) for Record of the Year. Somehow megastars like Arianna Grande and Taylor Swift got shut out, however, with the former getting entirely snubbed and the latter only getting a Best Pop Vocal Album nod. But hey, St. Vincent got two noms, so win some, lose some.

In a press statement, President/CEO of the Recording Academy Neil Portnow said, “A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft, Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show.”

The Grammys will air live on CBS on February 10th.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video of Keys preparing for hosting gig.