All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert signed a will one week before his death

Oli Herbert

Authorities in Connecticut are continuing to investigate the October death of All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert as suspicious, having recently examined a will that was signed by the musician a week before his death, according to the Hartford Courant.

Herbert’s body was found in a pond near his home in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, on October 16th after his wife, Beth, reported him missing. Roughly a month later, Beth posted on the guitarist’s Facebook page to reveal the cause of death.



“Good morning everyone this is Beth,” she wrote at the time. “And indeed it IS a good morning; Toxicology results are back as is the official cause of my husband’s death! … Oli was apparently self-treating for manic-depression that has run in his family for several generations. Anti-depressants were found in his system, as well as a sleep aid.”

At that same time, Beth had also canceled a public memorial, citing concerns for her safety.

The will names Beth, full name Elizabeth Herbert, as the executor and sole benefactor, stating that she should get all “property as well as any current or future earnings.” It also mandates that Oli’s sister, Cynthia Herbert, not receive anything from his estate.

Another recent revelation was that the couple’s house had recently gone into foreclosure, after Oli did not appear in court to contest the notice.

Just a few days ago, Beth posted a message warning people not to trespass on the property, stating, “I am making this post today because something very disturbing happened yesterday; a group of four men trespassed onto my property to go poking around where Oli’s body was taken out of the pond. The police were called and a report was filed.”

She continued, “I know that there has been a lot of talk about everything going on with the property and the estate. Without getting into too much personal estate/family information, whatever is happening with the estate and property it’s happening for a reason and under the guidance of attorneys. This house is still and will continue to be very much occupied and the family home.”

Since Oli’s death in October, a Facebook page titled “Justice for Oli Herbert” has been posting various items that suggest that the guitarist’s death was not an accident.

In the meantime, All That Remains, who released a new album, Victim of the New Disease, in November, tapped Jason Richardson as a fill-in guitarist. The band will embark on a headlining tour next month, with All Hail the Yeti supporting.