Altitudes & Attitude unleash the hard-hitting new song “Part of Me”: Stream

Altitudes & Attitude, photo by Jason Shaltz

Altitudes & Attitude, a band featuring Anthrax bassist Frank Bello and Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, are releasing their full-length debut album, Get It Out, this Friday, January 18th, and have teamed up with Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence to debut the song “Part of Me” (listen below).

While the band’s two members come from thrash-metal royalty, Get It Out is a collection of melodic and catchy rock tunes that offer a significant departure from the music of their respective legendary bands. “Part of Me”, however, is one of the harder-hitting songs on the album, and it features guest guitars from Alice Cooper shredder Nita Strauss.



Ellefson tells us of the song, “The heavier stuff is usually the stuff that I bring in, which I think gives the album nice color … It was originally a guitar idea that I had, but then we had an 8-string bass in the studio, and I plugged it into a Kemper [amp], and I started writing a lot of bits and parts for ‘Part of Me’ … Frank helped me finish up the lyric idea … and it became that song.”

Bello adds, “David came up with a great musical piece for ‘Part of Me’ … The lyrics [are about] being in a place where you want to express yourself, whatever that may be in your life. If you always wanted to do something, don’t be held down by anything … I certainly have an inner anger, a part of me that I don’t want to let out, but if you keep pushing me, it’s going to come out … I think everybody’s got that in them, but they try to keep it in, until they’re pushed to the point where they can’t help but get it out.”

The album has been a long time in the making, with the duo first introducing themselves with a three-song EP in 2014. With their commitments to Anthrax and Megadeth, respectively, it’s taken Bello and Ellefson a few years to complete the full-length disc.

In addition to Strauss, the album features guest appearances from Ace Frehley, Jon Donais (Anthrax), Gus G. (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), Christian Martucci (Stone Sour), Russ Parish (Steel Panther’s Satchel), and Miki Black. The disc was produced by Jay Ruston and features drumming by Jeff Friedl (A Perfect Circle). Get It Out is available for pre-order at iTunes and Amazon.

Altitudes & Attitude are making three appearances in New York City over the next few days, plus they’ll perform on the ShipRocked cruise later this month. After that, they will support Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators in Europe beginning in February. See their full itinerary here.