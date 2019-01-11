Amanda Shires teases new supergroup with Brandi Carlile and Margo Price

Amanda Shires, Brandi Carlile, Margo Price

Americana has a new supergroup on its hands: Amanda Shires, Brandi Carlile, and Margo Price have come together and plan to write and record music under a new moniker called The Highwomen.

On Wednesday, Shires broke the news to radio host Laura Shine of Louisville’s WFPK — home of our own Kyle Meredith — confirming that she’s written two songs with Carlile and a few others with Jim Lauderdale for an album the trio plan to record this March. “What we want to do is play more country music,” Shires said. “So it’ll be more country.”



Shires said she first pitched the idea to Carlile at Nashville venue The Basement. “I was like, ‘I want you to be in it. And I want you to help me run this,'” Shires told Shine, “because I’m terrible at business, and my voice isn’t as great as yours.'” From there, the two extended an invitation to Price, and The Highwomen were born.

If you know your country history, you’ll no doubt recognize their moniker as a play on the legendary male Americana supergroup The Highwaymen, which was founded in the ’80s and consisted of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson.

It’s a fitting parallel seeing how the three women are superstars themselves. Shires is an accomplished singer-songwriter and violinist; Carlile’s latest album By the Way, I Forgive You is currently nominated for three Grammys, including Best Album in the all-genre category, and Price is similarly up for a Grammy in the all-genre field for Best New Artist.

However, don’t start lining up to see them … yet. On Thursday, Shires wrote on her Facebook page that she “accidentally jumped the gun” on the news,” contending that “Brandi and I do have something in the works” and that they will “announce the exact details when it comes to fruition.” For now, she adds that “nothing is official.”

Official or not, the gears are certainly in motion.