Amazon and IMDb launch free streaming service, Freedive, with some decent titles

Memento

There’s no shortage of streaming options available, not to mention a few highly anticipated ones on the horizon from Disney and WarnerMedia, but the newest one, which comes via the Amazon-owned IMDb, distinguishes itself by costing you not a dime.

IMDb Freedive is accessible via the IMDb website and Amazon Fire TV devices, and will feature full seasons of TV shows in addition to movies. Per Deadline, the Freedive catalog will regularly incorporate new titles. It is, however, ad-supported, so prepare yourself for that.



“Customers already rely on IMDb to discover movies and TV shows and decide what to watch,” Col Needham, founder and CEO of IMDb, said. “With the launch of IMDb Freedive, they can now also watch full-length movies and TV shows on IMDb and all Amazon Fire TV devices for free.”

You can access Freedive here. A quick browse of its selection reveals it to be pretty fun. Right now, you can stream movies like Adaptation, Last Action Hero, Memento, and True Romance, as well as TV shows like Heroes, Fringe, Quantum Leap, and, should you be so inclined, The Bachelor.