Paramore’s Hayley Williams joins American Football on new song “Uncomfortably Numb”: Stream

On March 22nd, American Football are returning with a new album. Their third full-length to date is aptly titled American Football (LP3) and due out through Polyvinyl.
“We were all thoughtful about what we wanted to put out there,” Mike Kinsella previously explained of the band’s approach to the new LP versus its predecessor, 2016’s self-titled LP. “Last time, it was figuring out how to use all of our different arms. This time, we were like – Ok we have these arms, let’s use them.”
The veteran emo rockers teased the forthcoming record with last month’s “Silhouettes”. Another offering, “Uncomfortably Numb”, has been unboxed today and features guest contributions from Paramore singer Hayley Williams.
Check out the collaborative track below via its official music video. Helmed by Atiba Jefferson, it features American Football band members as well as Workaholics actor Blake Anderson.
Peep the band’s upcoming North American tour dates in support of LP3.
American Football 2019 Tour Dates:
03/20-24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/10 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti
05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
05/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05/15 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/19 – Sain-Therese, QC @ Santa Terasa Music & Arts Festival
05/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/23 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
05/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
06/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
06/22 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
06/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
06/27 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
06/28 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
06/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall