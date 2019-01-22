Paramore’s Hayley Williams joins American Football on new song “Uncomfortably Numb”: Stream

Paramore's Hayley Williams (photo by Ben Kaye), American Football (photo by Jim Bennett)

On March 22nd, American Football are returning with a new album. Their third full-length to date is aptly titled American Football (LP3) and due out through Polyvinyl.

“We were all thoughtful about what we wanted to put out there,” Mike Kinsella previously explained of the band’s approach to the new LP versus its predecessor, 2016’s self-titled LP. “Last time, it was figuring out how to use all of our different arms. This time, we were like – Ok we have these arms, let’s use them.”



The veteran emo rockers teased the forthcoming record with last month’s “Silhouettes”. Another offering, “Uncomfortably Numb”, has been unboxed today and features guest contributions from Paramore singer Hayley Williams.

Check out the collaborative track below via its official music video. Helmed by Atiba Jefferson, it features American Football band members as well as Workaholics actor Blake Anderson.

Peep the band’s upcoming North American tour dates in support of LP3.

American Football 2019 Tour Dates:

03/20-24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/10 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti

05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

05/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/15 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/19 – Sain-Therese, QC @ Santa Terasa Music & Arts Festival

05/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/23 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

05/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

06/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

06/22 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

06/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

06/27 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

06/28 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

06/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall