Andrew Bird announces new LP, My Finest Work Yet, shares “Sisyphus”: Stream

Andrew Bird, photo by Amanda Demme

Andrew Bird has announced his 12th (!) full-length album, and he’s pretty confident it’s his best effort to date. Entitled My Finest Work Yet, the 10-track LP is due out March 22nd via Loma Vista.

Produced by Paul Butler at Los Angeles’ Barefoot Recordings, My Finest Work Yet was recorded live to tape. However, none of the musicians wore headphones and there was no separation between the players, allowing the instruments to intentionally bleed into the different microphones. The way the sounds blend together is a sonic representation of the themes Bird explores in the lyrics, as he tackles “current day dichotomies and how to identify a moral compass amidst such divisive times.”



As the whistling multi-instrumentalist explained in a press release,

“I’m interested in the idea that our enemies are what make us whole — there’s an intimacy one shares with their opponent when locked in such a struggle. If we were to just walk away would our enemies miss us? How did we get to this point and how can we, through awareness of it, maybe pull ourselves out of this death spiral.”

As a first listen, Bird has shared “Sisyphus”, a track described as “about being addicted to your own suffering and the moral consequences of letting the rock roll.” The indie tune swings around Bird’s ambling vocals and a strolling piano line. Take a listen below

“Sisyphus” follows November’s “Bloodless”. Both songs can be found on the complete tracklist ahead, underneath the album artwork.

My Finest Work Yet Artwork:

My Finest Work Yet Tracklist:

01. Sisyphus

02. Bloodless

03. Olympians

04. Cracking Codes

05. Fallorun

06. Archipelago

07. Proxy War

08. Manifest

09. Don the Struggle

10. Bellevue Bridge Club