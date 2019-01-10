Animal Collective unearth ambient version of “My Girls”: Stream

Animal Collective

This month marks the 10th anniversary of Animal Collective’s critical smash Merriweather Post Pavilion. In a recent Instagram post, the experimental outfit promised to spend the year commemorating the milestone with “some other MPP related sounds and sights over the next couple months.” Band member Brian “Geologist” Weitz has now kicked off the celebration by sharing an ambient version of the LP’s hit single “My Girls”.

Geologist premiered the alternate take during his NTS Radio program, Geologist Presents: the O’Brien System. Dubbed “House (HBDMPP Edit)” (that’s “happy birthday Merriweather Post Pavilion), the track is a a barely recognizable reappropriation of the base sounds heard on “My Girls”. You’ll have to listen closely via the player below around the 2:25 mark (scrolling ahead is, unfortunately, not an option.)



You can also head to NTS to hear Geologist’s entire broadcast. Find AnCo’s Instagram message, which includes a number of images from the MPP era, below.