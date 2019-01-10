Animal Collective unearth ambient version of “My Girls”: Stream

This month marks the 10th anniversary of Animal Collective’s critical smash Merriweather Post Pavilion. In a recent Instagram post, the experimental outfit promised to spend the year commemorating the milestone with “some other MPP related sounds and sights over the next couple months.” Band member Brian “Geologist” Weitz has now kicked off the celebration by sharing an ambient version of the LP’s hit single “My Girls”.
Geologist premiered the alternate take during his NTS Radio program, Geologist Presents: the O’Brien System. Dubbed “House (HBDMPP Edit)” (that’s “happy birthday Merriweather Post Pavilion), the track is a a barely recognizable reappropriation of the base sounds heard on “My Girls”. You’ll have to listen closely via the player below around the 2:25 mark (scrolling ahead is, unfortunately, not an option.)
You can also head to NTS to hear Geologist’s entire broadcast. Find AnCo’s Instagram message, which includes a number of images from the MPP era, below.
Happy 10th Birthday MPP. We’re overwhelmed about how many of you have tapped into our world through this music. Every record is special to us but this one seems to have flown the farthest. We hope to release some other MPP related sounds and sights over the next couple months in celebration of this moment. Keep tuning in. It’s 2019. We’re finding our way into some new sounds. photos by avey tare