Architects announce 2019 North American tour with Thy Art Is Murder and While She Sleeps

UK metalcore act Architects are heading to North America in support of their latest album, Holy Hell, which arrived in November. Joining them on the spring trek will be Thy Art Is Murder and While She Sleeps.
The monthlong trek kicks off April 26th at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, and runs through May 25th at Concord in Chicago, Illinois. The tour includes Architects’ previously announced gigs at the Welcome to Rockville, Epicenter, and Sonic Temple festivals.
Architects’ Holy Hell album was preceded by a music video for the first single “Hereafter”, which has since been followed by videos for the songs “Royal Beggars” and “Modern Misery” (watch below).
Tickets fo the North American tour go on sale this Friday, January 18th, at 10 a.m. local time. You can also grab them here.
Architects 2019 North American Tour Dates with Thy Art Is Murder + While She Sleeps
04/26 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
04/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
04/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/01 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/02 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/04 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
05/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
05/09 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
05/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s
05/12 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter
05/14 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club
05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
05/16 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/17-19 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
05/20 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium
05/21 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/24 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Concord