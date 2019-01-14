Architects announce 2019 North American tour with Thy Art Is Murder and While She Sleeps

Architects, photo by Ed Mason

UK metalcore act Architects are heading to North America in support of their latest album, Holy Hell, which arrived in November. Joining them on the spring trek will be Thy Art Is Murder and While She Sleeps.

The monthlong trek kicks off April 26th at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, and runs through May 25th at Concord in Chicago, Illinois. The tour includes Architects’ previously announced gigs at the Welcome to Rockville, Epicenter, and Sonic Temple festivals.



Architects’ Holy Hell album was preceded by a music video for the first single “Hereafter”, which has since been followed by videos for the songs “Royal Beggars” and “Modern Misery” (watch below).

Tickets fo the North American tour go on sale this Friday, January 18th, at 10 a.m. local time. You can also grab them here.

Architects 2019 North American Tour Dates with Thy Art Is Murder + While She Sleeps

04/26 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

04/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

04/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/01 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/02 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/04 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

05/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

05/09 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

05/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s

05/12 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter

05/14 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club

05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

05/16 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/17-19 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

05/20 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium

05/21 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/24 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Concord