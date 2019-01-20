Arctic Monkeys make ACL TV debut with six-song performance: Watch

Arctic Monkeys, photo by Scott Newton

Austin City Limits returned Saturday night with its first episode of 2019, and it was a big one. Arctic Monkeys made their debut appearance on the legendary performance series, delivering a six-song set that leaned heavily on tracks from their latest LP, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. They also treated longtime fans to past favorites including “Crying Lightning”, “Knee Socks”, and “R U Mine?”.

Replay the full episode below, and check out our web exclusive performance of “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”.



Setlist:

Crying Lightning

One Point Perspective

Knee Socks

The Ultracheese

Star Treatment

R U Mine?