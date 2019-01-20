Menu
Arctic Monkeys make ACL TV debut with six-song performance: Watch

Featuring tracks from Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, plus "Crying Lightning", "Knee Socks", and "R U Mine?"

on January 20, 2019, 2:32pm
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Scott Newton

Austin City Limits returned Saturday night with its first episode of 2019, and it was a big one. Arctic Monkeys made their debut appearance on the legendary performance series, delivering a six-song set that leaned heavily on tracks from their latest LP, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. They also treated longtime fans to past favorites including “Crying Lightning”, “Knee Socks”, and “R U Mine?”.

Replay the full episode below, and check out our web exclusive performance of “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”.

Setlist:
Crying Lightning
One Point Perspective
Knee Socks
The Ultracheese
Star Treatment
R U Mine?

