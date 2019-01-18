Arctic Monkeys deliver “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” in web exclusive ACL TV performance: Watch

Arctic Monkeys on Austin City Limits, photo by Scott Newton

Last year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival was everything you could have wanted in a music event in 2018: diverse, stacked, aware, perfectly balanced. It was such a marvelously curated bill and executed so acutely that it was easy to name it our Festival of the Year. Headlining names like Paul McCartney, Metallica, and Travis Scott took the stage over the fest’s two weekends, but one top-tier act went one step further.

While in town for the multi-weekend festival, Arctic Monkeys made a stop by The Moody Theater to tape an episode of Austin City Limits TV. The episode airs this weekend on PBS, but Consequence of Sound is excited to present an early look at the performance with a web exclusive performance of “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”, the title track to the British rockers’ latest album.



As you can see in the clip below, the band brought something extra to the ACL Live venue. In addition to the regular film crew, a number of red jumpsuit-clad cameramen shot the performance on Ikegami ITC 730a Colour Tube cameras. The vintage gear gave a nostalgic feel to the footage similar to what viewers watched in the early days of music television. It’s a fitting aesthetic for the lounge-y vibe of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, especially as a shaven-headed Alex Turner delivers his sci-fi croon behind the keys for the title track.

Check out the clip below. Tune into PBS Saturday, January 19th at 8:00 p.m. CT/9:00 p.m. ET for the full episode.