Ariana Grande adjusts 2019 tour to accommodate Coachella appearance

After Kanye threw a temper tantrum over his stage design, Coachella opted instead to book Ariana Grande to headline the third and final day of its 2019 festival. Due to the last-minute nature of the booking, Grande has had to alter the itinerary for her previously-announced “Sweetener World Tour”.
To accommodate her back-to-back weekend appearances at Coachella, Grande has rescheduled nine dates and canceled two others (Omaha and Raleigh). Additionally, she’s announced a Las Vegas concert for May 11th. See the updated itinerary below.
Tickets to Grande’s upcoming tour dates are available via LiveNation. They can also be obtained via secondary market retailers, including StubHub.
“The Sweetener World Tour” comes in support of Grande’s fourth album of the same name. A follow-up LP titled, thank u, next, is due out later this year, with a new single set to arrive on Friday.
Ariana Grande 2019 Tour Dates:
03/18 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/22 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
03/30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
04/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
04/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/02 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
05/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
05/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/29 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/01 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/04 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
07/01 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
07/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
07/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/11 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart House Arena