Ariana Grande adjusts 2019 tour to accommodate Coachella appearance

After Kanye threw a temper tantrum over his stage design, Coachella opted instead to book Ariana Grande to headline the third and final day of its 2019 festival. Due to the last-minute nature of the booking, Grande has had to alter the itinerary for her previously-announced “Sweetener World Tour”.

To accommodate her back-to-back weekend appearances at Coachella, Grande has rescheduled nine dates and canceled two others (Omaha and Raleigh). Additionally, she’s announced a Las Vegas concert for May 11th. See the updated itinerary below.



Tickets to Grande’s upcoming tour dates are available via LiveNation. They can also be obtained via secondary market retailers, including StubHub.

“The Sweetener World Tour” comes in support of Grande’s fourth album of the same name. A follow-up LP titled, thank u, next, is due out later this year, with a new single set to arrive on Friday.