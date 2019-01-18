Ariana Grande shares new single “7 rings”: Stream

Ariana Grande - "7 Rings"

Heartbreak, apparently, truly is good for creativity, at least if you’re Ariana Grande. The pop singer’s been on a tear since her split from Pete Davidson, dropping two excellent singles in “thank u, next” and “Imagine” and announcing her “Sweetener World Tour”. Now, Grande is back with yet another new single, “7 rings”.

According to Grande, the song was inspired by a time she drunkenly bought seven rings at Tiffany’s, six for her friends and one for her. “It’s me and my besties tipsy off champagne – and me with a broken heart – just letting it out and having fun,” she said. “I love this more than any other song I’ve ever put out.”



Watch the lavish video for “7 rings” below.

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

Her affection for it is obvious, what with the singer having included two references to it in her “thank u, next” video. The car she drives in the video’s Legally Blonde spoof had a license plate reading “7 Rings,” and, per Billboard, the clip’s intro began with the “7 Rings” instrumental. In December, Grande told her Twitter followers that she gave the rings to “Vic, Courtney, Alexa, Tayla, Njomza and Kaydence.”