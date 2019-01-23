Ariana Grande reveals tracklist for thank u, next

In the not too distant future, Ariana Grande is set to release thank u, next, the follow-up to her 2018 album, Sweetener. While an exact release date remains forthcoming, today Grande revealed the album’s 12-song tracklist. It includes previously revealed singles “thank u, next”, “imagine”, and “7 rings”, along with the curiously titled closing track, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”. See the full tracklist below.

In March, Grande will embark on her “Sweetener World Tour”, which includes a headlining appearance at Coachella. You can get tickets here.



thank u, next Traklist:

01. imagine

02. needy

03. NASA

04. bloodline

05. fake smile

06. bad idea

07. make up

08. ghostin

09. in my head

10. 7 rings

11. thank u, next

12. break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored

Watch Grande’s video for “7 rings”: