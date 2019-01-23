Ariana Grande reveals tracklist for thank u, next

In the not too distant future, Ariana Grande is set to release thank u, next, the follow-up to her 2018 album, Sweetener. While an exact release date remains forthcoming, today Grande revealed the album’s 12-song tracklist. It includes previously revealed singles “thank u, next”, “imagine”, and “7 rings”, along with the curiously titled closing track, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”. See the full tracklist below.
In March, Grande will embark on her “Sweetener World Tour”, which includes a headlining appearance at Coachella. You can get tickets here.
thank u, next Traklist:
01. imagine
02. needy
03. NASA
04. bloodline
05. fake smile
06. bad idea
07. make up
08. ghostin
09. in my head
10. 7 rings
11. thank u, next
12. break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored
Watch Grande’s video for “7 rings”: