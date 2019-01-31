Artie Lange violates probation, heads to mandatory rehab

Artie Lange mugshot

Artie Lange was taken into custody on Wednesday after testing positive for cocaine and morphine, and he’ll soon head to mandatory drug rehab, according to Page Six.

The 51-year-old comedian and actor has long struggled with substance abuse. In 2017, he was given four years probation after pleading guilty to heroin possession.



The Essex County Correction’s website lists Lange as an inmate as of January 30th. According to a representative for the comedian, “they are holding him a few days to sober up before transferring him to a long term treatment facility.”

Excuse any show advertisements.. starting today, Artie will be undergoing a long term treatment program, he loves and respects his fans… updates coming soon.. and it’s time – TeamLange — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) January 30, 2019

The comments made by Arties lawyer have been taken out of context.. Artie was not arrested and sent to jail… they are holding him a few days to sober up before transferring him to a long term treatment facility, Artie needs us to be with him, not against him- TeamLange — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) January 31, 2019

Most recently, Lange appeared as himself in the HBO comedy series Crashing. He’s also been active on the standup comedy circuit.

Earlier this month, several fellow comedians publicly appealed to Lange to seek treatment. “Artie, this is my 1000th request over decades to beg you to surrender to your addictions,” said Richard Lewis. “We had the most laughs sober. I love you. You’re beloved and a magnificent comedian cursed with self loathing and fear. Give it up and live.”

Brian Posehn added, “Please, please listen to Richard. I really don’t want to have to tweet about how f–king funny you were and how sad it is you’re gone any time super soon.”

Artie, this is my 1000th request over decades to beg you to surrender to your addictions. When you had time clean we had the most laughs sober. I love you. You’re beloved and a magnificent comedian cursed with self-loathing and fear. Give it up and live.🙏 pic.twitter.com/KzOyvSLaW3 — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) January 7, 2019