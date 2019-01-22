As I Lay Dying unveil dates for 2019 US tour

As I Lay Dying, courtesy of Metal Blade

Following their controversial comeback last year, As I Lay Dying will continue to hit the road in 2019, having just announced a spring North American trek.

The band’s reunion was met with a mixed reaction, with a number of fans expressing dismay at the metalcore act’s decision to re-form with singer Tim Lambesis, who was famously imprisoned after pleading guilty to hiring a hitman to murder his estranged wife.



Despite the backlash, As I Lay Dying embarked on successful tours of Europe and the States this past fall, with the band even upgrading to larger venues in Europe to meet ticket demand.

In a message posted in December, Lambesis addressed the backlash, writing, “I stand against who I became in my past and am pursuing a new purpose in the rebirth of AILD. We collectively are. People who support AILD are not supporting the person I once was, because part of my life’s work now is to undo the hurt I’ve caused and to help others in addiction. Instead, I think AILD fans are supporting the belief that people can change.”

The newly announced tour kicks off March 15th in St. Louis, Missouri, and works its way through the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast before wrapping up April 6th in Springfield, Missouri. See the full list of dates below.

As I Lay Dying 2019 Tour Dates

03/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Pops

03/16 – Peoria, IL @ Monarch

03/17 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

03/18 – Louisville, KY @ Diamond Concert Hall

03/19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

03/20 – Rochester, NY @ The Montage Music Hall

03/21 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

03/22 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theatre

03/23 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

03/24 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

03/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore SoundStage

03/26 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

03/27 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

03/29 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

03/30 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904

03/31 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

04/02 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theater

04/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

04/04 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

04/05 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

04/06 – Springfield, MO @ The Complex