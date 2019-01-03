ASAP Bari pleads guilty to sexual assault

ASAP Bari

Fashion designer and ASAP Mob co-founder ASAP Bari has pleaded guilty to sexual assaulting a woman at a London hotel in July 2017.

ASAP Bari (né Jabari Shelton) appeared in a London court on Thursday (January 3rd), where he entered his guilty plea on one count of sexual assault. He was ordered to pay a fine of $5,000 and $3,150 in compensation to his victim.



Back in May, ASAP Bari was arrested after video surfaced that seemed to depict him sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel. At the time, ASAP Bari called the video “a misleading video clip featuring adult content and activity” that had been released to the public “without my knowledge or consent,” adding, “I’m disappointed in the situation as well as myself and will reflect on the situation appropriately.” He initially filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman who made the allegations.

Though he’s settled his legal issues overseas, ASAP Bari is still facing charges back in the US. In November, he was pulled over while driving in Pennsylvania and found to be in possession of 27 circular tins of marijuana. He was subsequently charged with two felony counts for manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to distribute drugs, as well as misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. For those charges, he’s currently out on $25,000 bond.