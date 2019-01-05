Menu
ASAP Rocky confirms Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God as “Injured Generation Tour” openers

The "Injured Generation Tour" kicks off next week

on January 05, 2019, 3:33pm
A$AP Rocky, photo by Kimberley Ross
Next week, ASAP Rocky is set to embark on his “Injured Generation” North American tour, which comes in support of his latest album, Testing.

Ahead of the tour’s kick-off on Tuesday, Rocky has revealed the tour’s opening acts: Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Comethazine.

See Rocky’s full list of confirmed tour dates below. You can grab tickets here.

ASAP Rocky 2019 Tour Dates:
01/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
01/09 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion
01/11 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
01/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Place
01/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center
01/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
01/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino
01/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
01/22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
01/23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
01/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
01/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena
01/27 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre
01/30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
01/31 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
02/05 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
02/06 – Kent, WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center
02/17 – Miami, FL @ III Points Music Festival
03/22-23 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Music + Art Project
06/19-21 – Ferropolis, DE @ Melt! Festival
07/10-14 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/18-20 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival

