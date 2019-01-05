ASAP Rocky confirms Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God as “Injured Generation Tour” openers

A$AP Rocky, photo by Kimberley Ross

Next week, ASAP Rocky is set to embark on his “Injured Generation” North American tour, which comes in support of his latest album, Testing.

Ahead of the tour’s kick-off on Tuesday, Rocky has revealed the tour’s opening acts: Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Comethazine.



See Rocky’s full list of confirmed tour dates below. You can grab tickets here.

ASAP Rocky 2019 Tour Dates:

01/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

01/09 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

01/11 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

01/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Place

01/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

01/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

01/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino

01/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

01/22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

01/23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

01/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

01/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

01/27 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre

01/30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

01/31 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

02/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

02/05 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

02/06 – Kent, WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center

02/17 – Miami, FL @ III Points Music Festival

03/22-23 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Music + Art Project

06/19-21 – Ferropolis, DE @ Melt! Festival

07/10-14 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/18-20 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival