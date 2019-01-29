Avey Tare announces new album, Cows on Hourglass Pond, shares “Saturdays (Again)”: Stream

Avey Tare, photo by Abby Portner

Avey Tare, aka Animal Collective’s Dave Portner, has announced his latest solo album, Cows on Hourglass Pond. Set for a March 22nd release via Domino, the record follows Avey Tare’s 2017 LP, Eucalyptus, as well as AnCo’s Tangerine Reef from last year.

The new effort was recorded last winter at Laughing Gas studio in Asheville, North Caroline. Mixed by Portner himself alongside Adam McDaniel, all 10 tracks on the LP were made using a Tascam 48 half-inch reel-to-reel tape machine.



As a first listen to what the analog approach produced, Avey Tare has shared the video for the lead single, “Saturdays (Again)”. According to director Abby Portney, the video aims to “try and create what it would look like inside Avey Tare’s new record cover, if you were to step inside and hang out with Dave and the cows in a surreal, colorful landscape. Since I did parts of the record art and paintings in the press photos, I wanted it to all be included inside this video.”

Pre-orders for Cows on Hourglass Pond are going on now; those who order the deluxe LP version will also get a limited edition 10-inch featuring two bonus tracks, “Tipped in Hugs” b/w “Dogs Say Goodbye”. Find the album artwork and tracklist below.

Cows on Hourglass Pond Artwork:

Cows on Hourglass Pond Tracklist:

01. What’s The Goodside?

02. Eyes On Eyes

03. Nostalgia in Lemonade

04. Saturdays (Again)

05. Chilly Blue

06. K.C. Yours

07. Our Little Chapter

08. Taken Boy

09. Remember Mayan

10. HORS_

Avey Tare will tour North America in support of his new album, including a spot at Big Ears Festival. His full itinerary is below.

Avey Tare 2019 Tour Dates:

03/21 – Knoxville, TX @ Big Ears Festival

03/28 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

03/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

03/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

04/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

04/02 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

04/04 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

04/06 – Chicago, IL @ Co Prosperity Sphere

04/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Grill

04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/12 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

04/13 – Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex in Richard’s Goat Tavern & Tearoom

04/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

04/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

04/17 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/19 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

04/20 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

04/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Avey Tare’s AnCo bandmate, Panda Bear, is gearing up to release his own new album, Buoys, and he recently spoke to our own Kyle Meredith about the record and Animal Collective’s future plans. Listen below.

