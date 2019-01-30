Beartooth announce spring 2019 US tour with Of Mice & Men

Beartooth, Red Bull Records

Beartooth unleashed their third studio album, Disease, this past fall, and spent much of 2018 touring behind the release. Now, the Ohio band has announced a 2019 US headlining tour that will kick off April 19th in Fargo, North Dakota.

The trek, dubbed “Disease Tour, Part II” and scheduled to run though a May 18th date in Chicago, will feature support from Of Mice & Men, Hands Like Houses, and Dead American. Find the full list of dates below, and get tickets here.



In addition to the headlining tour dates, Beartooth will perform at several music festivals in 2019, including So What?! in Houston, Texas; Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida; Epicenter Festival in Rockingham, North Carolina; Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio; and Chicago Open Air.

Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo recently spoke with Heavy Consequence about Disease and the musical diversity on the album. “I think this is the most all-over-the-spectrum kind of album we’ve done, sonically,” he said. “It’s definitely some of the heaviest stuff and lightest stuff we’ve written, and that makes the record really fun or me, because it makes it interesting instead of hearing the same song over and over again.”

Read Heavy Consequence’s full interview with Shomo here.

Beartooth 2019 Tour Dates with Of Mice & Men, Hands Like Houses, Dead American:

04/19 – Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Event Center

04/20 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Casino

04/21 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion

04/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

04/24 – Springfield, MO @ The Complex

04/25 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood

04/27 – Houston, TX @ So What?! Music Festival

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall

04/30 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

05/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

05/03 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival *

05/04 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

05/06 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

05/08 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

05/09 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

05/10 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival *

05/12 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

05/13 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

05/14 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

05/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival *

05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Open Air +

* = No Of Mice & Men or Dead American

+ = Beartooth only