Beck and Feist reimagine “Tarantula” for Netflix’s Roma: Stream

10-time Oscar nominee Roma includes a soundtrack composed of numerous Spanish language radio hits from the early ’70s, music appropriate for the movie’s time period and setting. On February 8th, Sony Music Masterworks will release a companion album featuring reimaginings of these aforementioned tracks from contemporary artists. Dubbed Music Inspired by the Film Roma, the tracklist boasts contributions from Billie Eilish (“When I Was Older”), El-P, Patti Smith, DJ Shadow, Laura Marling, and more.

Beck is also present on the album, delivering his first new music of 2019. His offering is a cover of the 1982 track “Tarantula” from British electronica outfit Colourbox. Reimagining the minimalistic electronic looping of the original for the black-and-white film, Beck teamed with his father, David Richard Campbell, to create a stirring orchestral version. The slower, delicate rendition features backing vocals by a number of singers, including Feist and Alex Lilly.



Music Inspired by the Film Roma can be pre-ordered now. Find the album art and tracklist below.

Music Inspired by the Film Roma Artwork:

Music Inspired by the Film Roma Tracklist:

01. Ciudad de México – “Tepeji 21 (The Sounds of ROMA)”

02. Patti Smith – “Wing”

03. Beck – “Tarantula” (Colourbox cover)

04. Billie Eilish – “WHEN I WAS OLDER”

05. Bu Cuarón – “PSYCHO”

06. UNKLE – “On My Knees” [ft. Michael Kiwanuka]

07. Jessie Reyez – “Con El Viento”

08. El-P / Wilder Zoby – “Marooned”

09. Sonido Gallo Negro – “Cumbia del Borras”

10. Quique Rangel – “La Hora Exacta”

11. Ibeyi – “Cleo Who Takes Care of You”

12. DJ Shadow – “We Are Always Alone”

13. Asaf Avidan – “Between These Hands”

14. Laura Marling – “Those Were the Days” (Mary Hopkin cover)

15. T Bone Burnett – “ROMA”