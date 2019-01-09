Behemoth unleash video for “Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica” ahead of European tour: Watch

Behemoth are continuing their assault on the senses of the world’s metal fans today with the release of a new video.
The clip for “Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica,” a track taken from the group’s 2018 album, I Loved You at Your Darkest, was directed by Grupa13, a production house from the extreme metal band’s native Poland that has created videos for Belphegor and Powerwolf, among many others.
Along with the announcement, bassist Orion said of the new video, “Behemoth Legions! As this ILYAYD adventure continues onwards, we want to share a new video with you! Since we began the writing process, ‘Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica’ was a stand-out contender to be featured as a single and music video. As the song evolved during rehearsal and recording, it gained this lively, furious vibe… which you hear now — thus, it includes live performance elements which we’ve not done in quite some time.”
He added, “We are happy to work with Grupa13 once again – and once again, they showed their super-professional approach at every step of the shooting and video production. Two separate locations, hours of preparation, but it was all worth it. In absentia dei, we evangelize! Enjoy!”
The release of the video is also here to arouse the appetites of the band’s European fans as Behemoth will be embarking on a tour of the continent starting tomorrow, January 10th. The group will be joined on all the dates by At the Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room. See the dates below.
I Loved You At Your Darkest was a standout disc in 2018, landing at No. 2 on our list of the Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums. The band also scored the top spot in our Top 30 Metal + Hard Rock Songs of 2018 list with “Barzabel,” another single from Darkest.
Behemoth 2019 European Tour Dates with At the Gates + Wolves in the Throne Room
01/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
01/11 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
01/12 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
01/13 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
01/15 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
01/16 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
01/17 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
01/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
01/19 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
01/21 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
01/22 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
01/23 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle
01/24 – Berlin, DE-@ Huxleys
01/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
01/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
01/27 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
01/29 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus
01/30 – Tampere, FI @ Pakkahuone
02/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
02/02 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
02/03 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
02/04 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
02/06 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
02/07 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
02/08 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
02/09 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
02/10 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
02/11 – Glasgow, UK @ QM Union