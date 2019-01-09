Behemoth unleash video for “Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica” ahead of European tour: Watch

Behemoth, photo by Grzegorz Gołębiowski

Behemoth are continuing their assault on the senses of the world’s metal fans today with the release of a new video.

The clip for “Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica,” a track taken from the group’s 2018 album, I Loved You at Your Darkest, was directed by Grupa13, a production house from the extreme metal band’s native Poland that has created videos for Belphegor and Powerwolf, among many others.



Along with the announcement, bassist Orion said of the new video, “Behemoth Legions! As this ILYAYD adventure continues onwards, we want to share a new video with you! Since we began the writing process, ‘Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica’ was a stand-out contender to be featured as a single and music video. As the song evolved during rehearsal and recording, it gained this lively, furious vibe… which you hear now — thus, it includes live performance elements which we’ve not done in quite some time.”

He added, “We are happy to work with Grupa13 once again – and once again, they showed their super-professional approach at every step of the shooting and video production. Two separate locations, hours of preparation, but it was all worth it. In absentia dei, we evangelize! Enjoy!”

The release of the video is also here to arouse the appetites of the band’s European fans as Behemoth will be embarking on a tour of the continent starting tomorrow, January 10th. The group will be joined on all the dates by At the Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room. See the dates below.

I Loved You At Your Darkest was a standout disc in 2018, landing at No. 2 on our list of the Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums. The band also scored the top spot in our Top 30 Metal + Hard Rock Songs of 2018 list with “Barzabel,” another single from Darkest.

Behemoth 2019 European Tour Dates with At the Gates + Wolves in the Throne Room

01/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

01/11 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

01/12 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

01/13 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

01/15 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

01/16 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

01/17 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

01/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

01/19 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

01/21 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

01/22 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

01/23 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle

01/24 – Berlin, DE-@ Huxleys

01/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

01/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

01/27 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

01/29 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus

01/30 – Tampere, FI @ Pakkahuone

02/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

02/02 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

02/03 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

02/04 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

02/06 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

02/07 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

02/08 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

02/09 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

02/10 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

02/11 – Glasgow, UK @ QM Union