Beirut share video for new single “Landslide”: Watch

Ian Beattie of Game of Thrones stars as a bumbling knight

by
on January 10, 2019, 10:30am
Zach Condon’s beloved baroque indie outfit Beirut is set to return next month with a new album, Gallipoli. Due out February 1st via 4AD, the 12-track LP was previously previewed with the title track and the instrumental “Corfu”. Today, Condon has cut off a third piece of the record with “Landslide”.

On the groundwork of staccato synth notes, “Landslide” is a constantly soaring track, layers of instruments and vocals reaching ever higher. The song comes via a music video starring Game of Thrones actor Ian Beattie. Instead of a pedophilic member of the Kingsguard like Meryn Trant, though, he plays a bumbling knight more along the lines of Don Quixote. He even struggles to ride his own horse as he heads out on a quest to undo the chastity belt of a maiden in distress.

Take a look below.

Condon will take Beirut on a North American and European tour in support of Gallipoli beginning in February.

