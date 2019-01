Better Oblivion Community Center on CBS This Morning

Following their debut live performance on Colbert Thursday night, Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers were back on TV Saturday morning to further showcase their surprise collaborative album as Better Oblivion Community Center. Appearing on CBS This Morning, the duo performed a trio of tracks from their self-titled debut, including “Dylan Thomas”, “Didn’t No What I Was In For”, and “My City”. Replay all three performances, along with a brief interview with Oberst and Bridgers, below.