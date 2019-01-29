Better Oblivion Community Center (Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers) announce first-ever tour

This past week has been one filled with firsts for Better Oblivion Community Center, the new band from Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers. The super duo released excellent self-titled debut album and performed on both Colbert and CBS This Morning. Today, BOCC are back with two more career milestones: their first-ever tour and first official music video.
BOCC are scheduled to tour the US and Europe this spring. Launching March 8th, the trek will see the folk rockers hit American cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, and Atlanta before heading off across the pond. In Europe, they’re set to perform in places such as Stockholm, Berlin, Amsterdam, and London. While Oberst and Bridgers have hit the road together in the past, this marks their first trip under the BOCC name.
The group has also shared a music video for lead single, “Dylan Thomas”, directed by Michelle Zauner of Japenese Breakfast. An intriguing clip, it follows BOCC as they hang out with a strange cult that’s really into virtual reality experiments and… bingo.
Check out the video below, followed by their full tour itinerary.
Better Oblivion Community Center 2019 Tour Dates:
03/08 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
03/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunk Bar
03/10 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
03/11 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
03/15 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
03/16 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
03/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar
03/20 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
03/21 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03/23 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
03/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
03/28 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
03/29 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/31 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
04/02 – Philadelphia PA @ Columbus Theatre
04/03 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/05 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
04/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/07 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/09 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/10 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
04/12 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
04/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
04/29 – Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture
05/01 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
05/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
05/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
05/05 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
05/06 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
05/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/08 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
05/11 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
05/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz