Better Oblivion Community Center (Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers) announce first-ever tour

Better Oblivion Community Center star in new "Dylan Thomas" music video

This past week has been one filled with firsts for Better Oblivion Community Center, the new band from Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers. The super duo released excellent self-titled debut album and performed on both Colbert and CBS This Morning. Today, BOCC are back with two more career milestones: their first-ever tour and first official music video.

BOCC are scheduled to tour the US and Europe this spring. Launching March 8th, the trek will see the folk rockers hit American cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, and Atlanta before heading off across the pond. In Europe, they’re set to perform in places such as Stockholm, Berlin, Amsterdam, and London. While Oberst and Bridgers have hit the road together in the past, this marks their first trip under the BOCC name.



The group has also shared a music video for lead single, “Dylan Thomas”, directed by Michelle Zauner of Japenese Breakfast. An intriguing clip, it follows BOCC as they hang out with a strange cult that’s really into virtual reality experiments and… bingo.

Check out the video below, followed by their full tour itinerary.

Better Oblivion Community Center 2019 Tour Dates:

03/08 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

03/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunk Bar

03/10 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

03/11 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/15 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/16 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar

03/20 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/21 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/23 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

03/28 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/29 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/31 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

04/02 – Philadelphia PA @ Columbus Theatre

04/03 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/05 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

04/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/07 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/09 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/10 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

04/12 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/29 – Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture

05/01 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

05/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

05/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/05 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

05/06 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

05/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/08 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

05/11 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

05/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz