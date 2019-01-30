Big Business unveil new song “Let Them Grind”, announce new album and tour

Some big news from Big Business, as the LA metal band has teamed up with Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence to premiere the new track “Let Them Grind” (listen below). On top of that, they’re announcing the release of their new album, The Beast You Are, and a spring 2019 North American headlining tour.
With The Beast You Are, which arrives on April 12th, the band has returned to being a duo, comprised of Jared Warren (bass/vocals) and Coady Willis (drums/vocals), after expanding to a four-piece on their previous disc, 2016’s Command Your Weather. For fans less familiar with Big Business, Warren and Willis were concurrently members of the Melvins from 2006 through 2015.
“It’s just better,” explains Willis of becoming a two-piece again. “We work faster, and we know what we’re both going for. It gives us more room to be weirder in certain aspects and try different things. It makes sense because that’s how we established ourselves in the beginning and how we learned to write songs together, it was just the two of us. Coming back to that lineup felt natural.”
Regarding the track “Let Them Grind”, Warren tells us it’s “the perfect song for any situation in which a soundtrack for suppressing blood-boiling, ear-ringing anger is needed.”
Along with the song release and album news, Big Business are also announcing a spring headlining tour that kicks off April 11th in Long Beach, California. See those dates, plus previously announced shows with Clutch in the itinerary below.
The Beast You Are can be pre-ordered in various formats at this location.
Big Business 2019 Tour Dates:
02/02 – Montreal, QC @ Taverne Tour
02/14 – El Paso, X @ Monarch
02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Firehouse
02/19 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate *
02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *
02/22 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *
02/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ *
02/24 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre *
02/26 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theater *
02/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *
03/01 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station *
03/02 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater *
03/03 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall *
03/04 – Edmonton, AB @ The Ranch *
03/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theater *
03/08 – Wichita, KA @ The Cotillion Ballroom *
03/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *
03/10 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater *
03/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
03/13 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *
03/14 – Green Bay, WI @ The Distillery *
03/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *
03/16 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
03/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *
03/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *
03/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
03/22 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone
03/23 – Dallas, TX @ Regal Room
04/11 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar
04/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
04/16 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
04/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
04/18 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown
04/19 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater
04/20 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
04/24 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive
04/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
04/27 – Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival
*- w/Clutch
The Beast You Are Tracklist:
01. Abdominal Snowman
02. Heal The Week
03. Complacency Is Killing You
04. Bright Grey
05. Time and Heat
06. The Moor You Know
07. People Behave
08. We Can Swarm
09. El Pollo
10. We’ll Take the Good Package
11. Last Family
12. Under Everest
13. Let Them Grind