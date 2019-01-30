Big Business unveil new song “Let Them Grind”, announce new album and tour

Big Business, photo by James Rexroad

Some big news from Big Business, as the LA metal band has teamed up with Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence to premiere the new track “Let Them Grind” (listen below). On top of that, they’re announcing the release of their new album, The Beast You Are, and a spring 2019 North American headlining tour.

With The Beast You Are, which arrives on April 12th, the band has returned to being a duo, comprised of Jared Warren (bass/vocals) and Coady Willis (drums/vocals), after expanding to a four-piece on their previous disc, 2016’s Command Your Weather. For fans less familiar with Big Business, Warren and Willis were concurrently members of the Melvins from 2006 through 2015.



“It’s just better,” explains Willis of becoming a two-piece again. “We work faster, and we know what we’re both going for. It gives us more room to be weirder in certain aspects and try different things. It makes sense because that’s how we established ourselves in the beginning and how we learned to write songs together, it was just the two of us. Coming back to that lineup felt natural.”

Regarding the track “Let Them Grind”, Warren tells us it’s “the perfect song for any situation in which a soundtrack for suppressing blood-boiling, ear-ringing anger is needed.”

Along with the song release and album news, Big Business are also announcing a spring headlining tour that kicks off April 11th in Long Beach, California. See those dates, plus previously announced shows with Clutch in the itinerary below.

The Beast You Are can be pre-ordered in various formats at this location.

Big Business 2019 Tour Dates:

02/02 – Montreal, QC @ Taverne Tour

02/14 – El Paso, X @ Monarch

02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Firehouse

02/19 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate *

02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

02/22 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

02/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ *

02/24 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre *

02/26 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theater *

02/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

03/01 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station *

03/02 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater *

03/03 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall *

03/04 – Edmonton, AB @ The Ranch *

03/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theater *

03/08 – Wichita, KA @ The Cotillion Ballroom *

03/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

03/10 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater *

03/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

03/13 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

03/14 – Green Bay, WI @ The Distillery *

03/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *

03/16 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

03/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

03/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

03/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

03/22 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone

03/23 – Dallas, TX @ Regal Room

04/11 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar

04/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

04/16 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

04/18 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

04/19 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater

04/20 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

04/24 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

04/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

04/27 – Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

*- w/Clutch

The Beast You Are Artwork:



The Beast You Are Tracklist:

01. Abdominal Snowman

02. Heal The Week

03. Complacency Is Killing You

04. Bright Grey

05. Time and Heat

06. The Moor You Know

07. People Behave

08. We Can Swarm

09. El Pollo

10. We’ll Take the Good Package

11. Last Family

12. Under Everest

13. Let Them Grind