Bikini Kill reunite for first live performances in 20 years

Bikini Kill, photo by Tammy Rae Carland

Legendary riot grrrl pioneers Bikini Kill have announced plans to reunite for trio of live performances in New York City and Los Angeles this spring.

The lineup of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass, along with guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle, will play shows at the Hollywood Palladium on April 25th; Brooklyn Steel on May 31st; and New York’s Terminal 5 on June 1st.



Today’s announcement follows Bikini Kill’s reunion in November 2017 at The Kitchen in New York City, which marked the band’s first live performance in 20 years. Last year, they made their back catalog available on streaming services for the first time.

Bikini Kill 2019 Tour Dates:

04/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/01 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Following the initial demise of Bikini Kill in 1997, Hanna went on to form Le Tigre and The Julie Ruin.