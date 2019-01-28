Bill Hader wrestles with darkness in second season teaser trailer for Barry: Watch

Bill Hader in HBO's Barry

“What I do is not who I am,” Bill Hader argues in the spirited teaser trailer for Season Two of HBO’s sharpest new comedy Barry. Once again, everyone’s favorite assassin-turned-actor returns this Spring for another round of bullets and laughs.

In the short clip, we find our titular anti-hero at the typewriter, struggling with a script that clearly doubles as a confession. From there, we’re reacquainted with the show’s balmy supporting cast, from Gene (Henry Winkler) to NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan).



Watch below.

Barry was one of Consequence of Sound’s top 25 series of 2018, slotting in at number five, in which we called it “a taut half-hour of television that manages to feel like a greatest hits of its very form.” Read our original review.

It’s also one of 50 TV shows you’d be crazy to miss in 2019.

