Billie Eilish announces debut album, shares new song “bury a friend”: Stream

Billie Eilish album artwork for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Billie Eilish, pop prodigy and our 2018 Rookie of the Year, has officially announced her debut album. The project is titled, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and is slated for release on March 29th through Darkroom/Interscope Records. That’s the eerie album artwork above, no doubt inspired by the singer’s obsession with horror movies.

The 17-year-old Eilish wrote, produced, and recorded the entire LP with assistance from her brother Finneas in their childhood home of Highland Park, Los Angeles. Previous singles “you should see me in a crown” and “when the party’s over” are included on the 17-track effort.



In anticipation, Eilish has unveiled “bury a friend” as the first single. Take a listen below via its haunting music video directed by Michael Chaves.

(Read: Billie Eilish Has Never Bought a CD)

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Tracklist:

01. !!!!!!!

02. bad guy

03. xanny

04. you should see me in a crown

05. all the good girls go to hell

06. wish you were gay

07. when the party’s over

08. 8

09. my strange addiction

10. bury a friend

11. ilomilo

12. listen before i go

13. i love you

14. goodbye

When We All Fall Asleep marks the follow-up to Eilish’s Don’t Smile at Me EP from 2017, which boasted breakout singles like “Bellyache” and “Ocean Eyes”. In my interview with Eilish last month, she spoke a little bit about her songwriting approach on the new album:

“I write in characters a lot, so it’s not necessarily anything that I’m going through at all. It’s just art … like you don’t have to be going through it to write about it, you know? You don’t have to be feeling it at all.

A lot of songs on the new album are fictional and from a perspective that’s not you, which is what I like to write the most about. I don’t necessarily want to write about my life — there’s only so much going on in my brain! So it’s just coming up with new characters and new everything. It’s kind of fun… even taking stuff from your life and putting it in a different way.

Today’s announcement follows the release of Eilish’s “When I Was Older”, a track that was inspired by Alfonso Cuarón’s acclaimed film, Roma. Looking ahead, Eilish has already lined up a number of festival appearances, including Coachella, Reading and Leeds, and Lollapalooza Stockholm.