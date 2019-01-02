Billy Corgan cosigns Greta Van Fleet: “Sky’s the limit”

Billy Corgan, Greta Van Fleet, photo by Heather Kaplan

Billy Corgan and opinions go together like distortion and alternative rock. More often than not, the outspoken Smashing Pumpkins frontman finds himself in hot water –see: everything he’s ever said with Alex Jones — but not this time.

During one of his Instagram Q&As (via Alternative Nation), Corgan was asked what he thought about Greta Van Fleet, the polarizing rock band that has won over millions of fans while also attracting just as many critics, who often lambast them for being a Zeppelin knock off.



Surprisingly, Corgan is of the former, as he told his own followers, “Great, and sky’s the limit for where they can go.” The stamp of approval comes only weeks after the two played together at KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas in Los Angeles.

But really, his support for the group isn’t that surprising. Greta Van Fleet indulges in that sprawling psychedelic rock thing, which Corgan also relishes, and the group was one of the very few rock acts with an outstanding footprint in 2018.

For someone, lIke Corgan, who’s heavily invested in the future, his support for the group is only logical. Their base is his base, so if he’s lucky, perhaps they’ll hit the road together, um later down the road. Whatever, you get the point.

