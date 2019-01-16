Billy Idol and Steve Stevens to tour North America as duo for first time

Billy Idol and longtime collaborator Steve Stevens are embarking on a North American tour, their first such outing in which they’ll perform as a duo.
“Turned On, Tuned In and Unplugged” spans 15 dates, kicking off March 3rd in Vancouver. According to a press release, each performance will feature the duo’s own hits (“Rebel Yell”, “White Wedding”, “Dancing With Myself”), as well as deeper album cuts and “songs that influenced them.” Additionally, fans will hear “spoken word interludes” from Idol.
Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets will be available starting Friday, January 18th. You can also get them here.
Prior to embarking on tour as a duo, Idol will launch his second Las Vegas residency at The Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Friday, January 18, together with Stevens and the rest of the Idol band.
Billy Idol and Steve Stevens 2019 Tour Dates:
03/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
03/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts Theatre
03/11 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
03/13 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel Theatre
03/19 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
03/21 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre
03/22 – Battle Creek, MI @ Firekeepers Casino
03/25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/27 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
03/30 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center
04/01 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/03 – Lynn, MA @ The Lynn Auditorium
04/04 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
Watch Idol and Stevens perform “To Be A Lover” at Third Man Records in September 2018: