Billy Idol and Steve Stevens to tour North America as duo for first time

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens, photo by Edison Graff

Billy Idol and longtime collaborator Steve Stevens are embarking on a North American tour, their first such outing in which they’ll perform as a duo.

“Turned On, Tuned In and Unplugged” spans 15 dates, kicking off March 3rd in Vancouver. According to a press release, each performance will feature the duo’s own hits (“Rebel Yell”, “White Wedding”, “Dancing With Myself”), as well as deeper album cuts and “songs that influenced them.” Additionally, fans will hear “spoken word interludes” from Idol.



Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets will be available starting Friday, January 18th. You can also get them here.

Prior to embarking on tour as a duo, Idol will launch his second Las Vegas residency at The Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Friday, January 18, together with Stevens and the rest of the Idol band.

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens 2019 Tour Dates:

03/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

03/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

03/11 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

03/13 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel Theatre

03/19 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

03/21 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

03/22 – Battle Creek, MI @ Firekeepers Casino

03/25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/27 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

03/30 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center

04/01 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/03 – Lynn, MA @ The Lynn Auditorium

04/04 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

Watch Idol and Stevens perform “To Be A Lover” at Third Man Records in September 2018: